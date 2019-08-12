Back To Events

NINA SIMONE WEEKEND

Add to Calendar
Nina Simone Tribute
  • Date/time: August 17th
  • Venue: North Carolina Museum of Art: Outdoor Amphitheatre
  • Phone: (919) 715-5923
  • Address: 2110 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC
  • Web: More Info

Nina Simone Weekend

Click Here For Tickets

The legendary singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone was born in 1933 in Tryon, North Carolina. Last year, the National Trust for Historic Preservation designated her birthplace and childhood home a National Treasure. To celebrate this recognition and to raise awareness of efforts to rehabilitate and preserve the home, the NCMA joins the National Trust, the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, the North Carolina Arts Council, and the Nina Simone Project in paying tribute to Simone’s legacy with a concert of her music performed by her daughter Lisa Simone, an award-winning actress and Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist.

Lisa Simone originated the Disney roles of Aida (Aida) and Nala (The Lion King). She won the National Broadway Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her leading role in Aida and headed its first national tour. A member of the original Broadway cast of Rent, she was nominated for the Helen Hayes Award and Jefferson Award for her work in the touring production of the musical.

Lisa Simone has performed alongside Dianne Reeves, Angelique Kidjo, Odetta, and Tracy Chapman at Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House. She has headlined at New York’s Lincoln Center and Town Hall and performed at international jazz festivals including Telluride, Montreaux, North Sea, Marciac, and Paris. In 2008 she topped the jazz charts with Simone on Simone, her big-band tribute album to her mother. She was nominated for a Grammy Award as a member of Liquid Soul. She co-produced What Happened, Miss Simone?, the 2016 Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary on the life of her mother.

Lisa Simone will be accompanied by the locally based big-band The Tribe Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Lenora Helm Hammonds. Featuring top jazz musicians with international followings, The Tribe Jazz Orchestra blends the traditional jazz orchestra with the modern chamber ensemble to create a swinging, soulful sound to complement the classic repertoire of Nina Simone.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the rehabilitation and preservation of the Nina Simone Childhood Home in Tryon, North Carolina.

In partnership with The National Trust for Historic Preservation, North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, North Carolina Arts Council, and the Nina Simone Project, along with Come Hear North Carolina. #ComeHearNC

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
It Took Naomi Campbell 33 Years To Get…
 9 hours ago
08.13.19
For The R&B Lovers: Mary J. Blige, Ashanti,…
 12 hours ago
08.13.19
‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy…
 13 hours ago
08.13.19
‘The Kitchen’ Cast Talk Crazy Childhood Punishments &…
 13 hours ago
08.13.19
Rihanna Announces Brow Pencil & Styler In 14…
 13 hours ago
08.13.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Refuses Public Birthday Event
 14 hours ago
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…
 14 hours ago
08.13.19
Elijah Connor Stared Down Diddy and Lived To…
 14 hours ago
08.13.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Lyrica Is Heartbroken But Her Girls…
 14 hours ago
08.13.19
Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award At…
 15 hours ago
08.13.19
Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge,…
 15 hours ago
08.13.19
Sterling K Brown Gives Out Twerk Lessons During…
 15 hours ago
08.13.19
Behind The Scenes: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree…
 15 hours ago
08.13.19
Another Amber Alert Of An Abducted Child
 15 hours ago
08.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close