Nina Simone Weekend

The legendary singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone was born in 1933 in Tryon, North Carolina. Last year, the National Trust for Historic Preservation designated her birthplace and childhood home a National Treasure. To celebrate this recognition and to raise awareness of efforts to rehabilitate and preserve the home, the NCMA joins the National Trust, the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, the North Carolina Arts Council, and the Nina Simone Project in paying tribute to Simone’s legacy with a concert of her music performed by her daughter Lisa Simone, an award-winning actress and Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist.

Lisa Simone originated the Disney roles of Aida (Aida) and Nala (The Lion King). She won the National Broadway Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her leading role in Aida and headed its first national tour. A member of the original Broadway cast of Rent, she was nominated for the Helen Hayes Award and Jefferson Award for her work in the touring production of the musical.

Lisa Simone has performed alongside Dianne Reeves, Angelique Kidjo, Odetta, and Tracy Chapman at Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House. She has headlined at New York’s Lincoln Center and Town Hall and performed at international jazz festivals including Telluride, Montreaux, North Sea, Marciac, and Paris. In 2008 she topped the jazz charts with Simone on Simone, her big-band tribute album to her mother. She was nominated for a Grammy Award as a member of Liquid Soul. She co-produced What Happened, Miss Simone?, the 2016 Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary on the life of her mother.

Lisa Simone will be accompanied by the locally based big-band The Tribe Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Lenora Helm Hammonds. Featuring top jazz musicians with international followings, The Tribe Jazz Orchestra blends the traditional jazz orchestra with the modern chamber ensemble to create a swinging, soulful sound to complement the classic repertoire of Nina Simone.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the rehabilitation and preservation of the Nina Simone Childhood Home in Tryon, North Carolina.

In partnership with The National Trust for Historic Preservation, North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, North Carolina Arts Council, and the Nina Simone Project, along with Come Hear North Carolina. #ComeHearNC

