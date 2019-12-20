Back To Events

NEW YEAR'S EVE at Rhythm's Live Music Hall

New Years Eve at Rhythms Live!
  • Date/time: December 31st
  • Venue: Rhythms Live Music Hall
  • Phone: 18004191170
  • Address: 2020 Chapel Hill Road, #Suite 33, Durham, NC, 27707
The Mighty Messengers of Soul delivers your favorite Soul and classic R&B songs and music that

makes you happy. Guaranteeing Soul-Injected Fun, this band keeps you on the dance floor.

Their several years of performing in the Triangle energize loyal fans who love the way these

seven seasoned musicians revitalize your favorite tunes and connect you to new ones you’ll

love.

Long-time Durham favorite Terry Wiley shares lead vocals with Las Vegas veteran guitarist

Delaney Mcquaig. Bill Beamon adds sweet soulful sax while Greensboro’s James Yourse grinds

the keys so fine he’s known as “Coffee”. Gary Messenger punctuates with his percussion and

harp while American Idol Tour drummer Cedric Hardin and bassist Ken Smith maintain the

heartbeat so the Soul shines through.  Their mission is to entertain you and they make that happen.

Stanley Baird joins the entertainment lineup as a guest performer. He is an acclaimed jazz

musician, composer and entertainer. He’s played the sax with such greats as Stevie Wonder,

the Temptations and many, many others. He’ll be joining the Mighty Messengers of Soul in both

a jazz set during dinner and more songs as the evening progresses.

Also making a guest appearance is Durham native, Constance Prince who performed for many

years in various venues from gospel music to the Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival. She’s now

claiming her rightful place as Durham’s Lady of Soul, bringing audiences to their feet when she

sings.

DJ Heavy will keep the music playing, making sure this New Year’s Eve crowd has no break in

the fun. With 35 years of spinning the tunes in the Bull City, DJ Heavy is a staple in the

community. He’s known for his community service, cigars and using his music to bring people

together.

Dinner Menu

Sliced Spiral Ham

Chicken Wing Drummettes

Fried Catfish

Black Eyed Peas

Potato Salad

Spinach Cranberry Salad

Roll

