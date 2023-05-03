Back To Events

NC Museum of Art ~ Ruth E. Carter

NC Museum of Art
  • Date/time: April 1st to August 6th
  • Venue: North Carolina Museum of Art
  • Phone: (919) 839-6262
  • Address: 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC, 27607
  • Web: More Info

Black Panther. Malcom X. Selma.

Experience the iconic work of Academy Award Winning Costume Designer,
Ruth E. Carter at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
More than 60 original garments that have defined generations through film and TV are on view now through August 6.
Buy your tickets at NCArtMuseum.org/Afrofuturism today!

NC Museum of Art

Source: North Carolina Museum of Art / NC Museum Of Art

