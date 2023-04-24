Ms. Pat: Ya Girl Done Made It

- Date/time: September 29th, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall
- Address: Raleigh, NC
- Web: More Info
Ms. Pat is coming to Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh Friday, September 29th at 8pm.
Source: Outback Presents / Outback Presents
