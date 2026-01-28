Listen Live
Love Notes the R&B Rewind , A Valentines Day Love Affair

Featuring ~ Donell Jones, Carl Thomas, and Keke Wyatt

SOUL SERIES-VALENTINE'S CONCERT
  • Date/time: Feb 14, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
  • Phone: 919-996-8700
  • Address: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St, Raleigh, NC, 27601
  • Web: http://www.thesoulseries.com

Join the Soul Series for an unforgettable night of smooth grooves and heartfelt melodies with R&B Rewind: Love Notes!

Featuring R&B favorites Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, and Keke Wyatt, this live concert experience brings classic love songs and timeless hits to the stage for one powerful evening.

Going down Saturday, February 14th at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, show starts at 8pm.

Perfect for date night or a night out with friends, Love Notes delivers soulful vocals, nostalgic vibes, and nonstop R&B energy that fans know and love.

