Love Notes the R&B Rewind , A Valentines Day Love Affair

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join the Soul Series for an unforgettable night of smooth grooves and heartfelt melodies with R&B Rewind: Love Notes!

Featuring R&B favorites Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, and Keke Wyatt, this live concert experience brings classic love songs and timeless hits to the stage for one powerful evening.

Going down Saturday, February 14th at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, show starts at 8pm.

Perfect for date night or a night out with friends, Love Notes delivers soulful vocals, nostalgic vibes, and nonstop R&B energy that fans know and love.