LOVE JONES Annual Thanksgiving Charity Concert

Love Jones Annual Thanksgiving Charity Concert
  • Date/time: November 30th
  • Venue: Brown Auditorium
  • Address: 522 Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, NC, 27804
Love Jones is a show that you don’t want to miss for sure! Come out and party with the Love King himself, Raheem DeVaughn during ItsDoable’s Annual Thanksgiving Charity Concert featuring the King of Swing Tucka!

Adding to the electric atmosphere is Sumthin 4 tha People, the Mash out King DJ SKillz, and DJ Starrchild!

VIP tables are available. Tickets on sale NOW!  CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

