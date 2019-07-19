Back To Events

LOVE IN THE STREETS

Love In The Streets
  • Date/time: July 28th, 4:00pm
  • Venue: Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park
  • Address: 1819 Catherine Simmons Ave., Charlotte, NC
We need 1000 BLACK MEN!

Join Radio One Charlotte as we call 1000 Black Men to gather in love and peace and take a stand against violence, next Sunday, July 28th at 4pm at Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park, 1819 Catherine Simmons Ave. in Charlotte. Free event for the whole family!

Show your support and you can win a 2007 Ford Crown Vic! Tickets $1 and must be present to win. #black #men #blackman #blackmen #community #unity #peace #love #CLT #NC #radioonecharlotte #1053rnb #Praise1009 #927theblock

