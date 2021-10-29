LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL

November 5, 2021 – November 14, 2021

Venue: A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

One of the greatest jazz singers of all time intimately shares her loves and her losses. Set in a small bar in Philadelphia, 1959, LADY DAY recounts the life of Billie Holiday, and the unraveling of an addicted artist, through the songs that made her famous. More than a dozen moving musical numbers are interlaced with personal stories, both hard and humorous, to recount a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: