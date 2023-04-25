- Date/time: January 1st, 12:00am
- Venue: Umstead Hotel and Spa
- Address: Cary, NC
- Web: More Info
Karen Clark’s Mother’s Day Weekend Jazz Brunch
Saturday, May 13th 11am-3pm
At the Umstead Hotel and Spa
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
-
[UPDATE] Student, Substitute Teacher Charged For Fight In Rocky Mount High School
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]