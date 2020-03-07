JULIUS CAESAR at PlayMakers Repertory Company

- Date/time: March 22nd
- Venue: PlayMakers Repertory Company
- Phone: 919-962-7529
- Address: Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill, NC, 27514
- Web: More Info
JULIUS CAESAR BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE
DIRECTED BY ANDREW BORBA
WINNING IS EASY, GOVERNING IS HARDER
March 4, 2020-March 22, 2020
Shakespeare’s classic play of politics and power hits the stage at PlayMakers for the first time ever. When Julius Caesar’s heroic magnetism threatens to undo four centuries of republican rule in Rome, a small band of patriots conspire to put things right. But they just might unleash more chaos than they bargained for.
“In this moment of political tumult and upheaval, there’s never been a better time to engage with this play and the hard truths it offers about leadership, listening, and revolution.”
Vivienne Benesch, PlayMakers’ Producing Artistic Director
