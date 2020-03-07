Back To Events

JULIUS CAESAR at PlayMakers Repertory Company

Add to Calendar
Julius Caesar Production
  • Date/time: March 22nd
  • Venue: PlayMakers Repertory Company
  • Phone: 919-962-7529
  • Address: Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill, NC, 27514
  • Web: More Info

JULIUS CAESAR BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE
DIRECTED BY ANDREW BORBA

WINNING IS EASY, GOVERNING IS HARDER

March 4, 2020-March 22, 2020

Shakespeare’s classic play of politics and power hits the stage at PlayMakers for the first time ever. When Julius Caesar’s heroic magnetism threatens to undo four centuries of republican rule in Rome, a small band of patriots conspire to put things right. But they just might unleash more chaos than they bargained for.

“In this moment of political tumult and upheaval, there’s never been a better time to engage with this play and the hard truths it offers about leadership, listening, and revolution.”
Vivienne Benesch, PlayMakers’ Producing Artistic Director

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Ya Done Good: 5 Famous Male Allies Who…
 2 days ago
03.06.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 2 days ago
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families
 2 days ago
03.06.20
The Way Back: Ben Affleck Gets Candid About…
 2 days ago
03.06.20
Shaun King Talks About the Nathaniel Woods Case;…
 2 days ago
03.06.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…
 2 days ago
03.06.20
Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An…
 2 days ago
03.06.20
Twenties Cast Reveal The Biggest Lessons They Learned…
 2 days ago
03.06.20
This Is How You Stunt In Court And…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President
 3 days ago
03.05.20
6 items
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t…
 3 days ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 3 days ago
03.05.20
Everytime Celine Dion Dressed Better Than Your Favorite…
 3 days ago
03.05.20
SMH: Pro Wrestler Gives A 7 Year Old…
 3 days ago
03.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close