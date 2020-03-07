JULIUS CAESAR at PlayMakers Repertory Company

JULIUS CAESAR BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

DIRECTED BY ANDREW BORBA

WINNING IS EASY, GOVERNING IS HARDER

March 4, 2020-March 22, 2020

Shakespeare’s classic play of politics and power hits the stage at PlayMakers for the first time ever. When Julius Caesar’s heroic magnetism threatens to undo four centuries of republican rule in Rome, a small band of patriots conspire to put things right. But they just might unleash more chaos than they bargained for.

“In this moment of political tumult and upheaval, there’s never been a better time to engage with this play and the hard truths it offers about leadership, listening, and revolution.”

Vivienne Benesch, PlayMakers’ Producing Artistic Director

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: