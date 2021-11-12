Join us at the JoKoy – Funny is Funny World Tour at the Duke Energy Center of Performing Arts Memorial Auditorium on January 16th 2022. https://www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com/events/jo-koy-funny-funny-world-tour

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

Koy started 2020 with a bang with four sold out shows and selling over 25,000 tickets at both the Chase Center in San Francisco and The Forum in Los Angeles. He continues selling-out and breaking records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City).

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Today With Hoda & Jenna, GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Real, Beat Bobby Flay, Larry King Now, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World’s Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: