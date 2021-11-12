Back To Events

JoKoy Funny Is Funny World Tour

Add to Calendar
Jo Koy Comedy Tour
  • Date/time: January 16th
  • Venue: Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
  • Phone: 919-996-8700
  • Address: Memorial Auditorium, 2 East South Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
  • Web: More Info

Join us at the JoKoy – Funny is Funny World Tour at the Duke Energy Center of Performing Arts Memorial Auditorium on January 16th 2022.  https://www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com/events/jo-koy-funny-funny-world-tour

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

 

Koy started 2020 with a bang with four sold out shows and selling over 25,000 tickets at both the Chase Center in San Francisco and The Forum in Los Angeles. He continues selling-out and breaking records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City).

 

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Today With Hoda & Jenna, GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Real, Beat Bobby Flay, Larry King Now, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World’s Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Therapy App BetterHelp Will Provide Services To Astroworld…

 6 hours ago
10.16.78
Foxy NC Logo

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial: Some People Are Buying…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

“Y’all Don’t Love Us?! How The ’95 Source…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
HEALTHY WHOLE AND LIVING OUT MY DREAM

Healthy , Whole, & Living Out My Dreams…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
11 items

11 Black Men Who Could Have Been This…

 2 days ago
09.02.77

Texas Principal Forced To Resign After Being Suspended…

 2 days ago
09.09.77

Travis Scott’s Former Manager Tried To Warn Everyone…

 2 days ago
03.30.77

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close