Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour

- Date/time: February 22nd
- Venue: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- Address: Woolner Stage, Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
The legendary Johnny Mathis brings his unmistakable voice back to Raleigh with the North Carolina Symphony for an evening of romantic favorites. Be there as this incomparable artist showcases his brilliant career with all your favorites such as Wonderful! Wonderful!, Chances Are, Gina, Misty, and so much more!
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: