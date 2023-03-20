- Date/time: March 30th, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Hayti Heritage Center in Durham
- Address: Durham, NC, 27701
- Web: More Info
The National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admission Officers
presents the
Jazz Scholarship Gala
Thursday, March 30th at 6PM
at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.
With Paul Brown, Dr. Lenora Helm-Hammonds and Robert Trowers.
A $50.00 donation is required, doors open at 4:00pm.
