Jazz Scholarship Gala

NTL Assn of College Deans and Registrars Officers
  • Date/time: March 30th, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Hayti Heritage Center in Durham
  • Address: Durham, NC, 27701
  More Info

The National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admission Officers

presents the

Jazz Scholarship Gala

Thursday, March 30th at 6PM
at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.
With Paul Brown, Dr. Lenora Helm-Hammonds and Robert Trowers.
A $50.00 donation is required, doors open at 4:00pm.

Click for more information

 

NTL Assn of College Deans and Registrars Officers

