Jazz at the NCMA – Robert Glasper & Samara Joy

Are you ready for a summer of unforgettable performances under the stars?

The North Carolina Museum of Art hosts the Jazz at The NCMA series with a performance by five-time Grammy-winning jazz pianist Robert Glasper and four-time Grammy-winning jazz sensation Samara Joy! Thursday, June 22, at 7 pm at the Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park. Don’t miss the 2023 Outdoor Performing Arts and Film season presented by First Citizens Bank!

