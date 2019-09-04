Back To Events

I DECLARE GREATNESS Conference 2019

I Declare Greatness
  • Date/time: October 4th to October 5th
  • Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh
  • Address: Brownstone University, 1707 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC, 27605
I Declare Greatness 2019 is the World’s Wealth, Business, Career and Relationship Conference created for Women and by Women.

At this year’s conference you will learn practical skills and knowledge to enhance your career, business and relationships. Be empowered to reach your Greatness and gain confidence with a new vision or passion for what you really want out of life. Learn innovative and creative ways to have a greater impact — both personally and professionally. Our speakers are some of the world’s brightest, brilliant and boldest business and life experts in the country who are coming ready to share their experiences, successes, failures, and life lessons. Network and connect with success minded women who are focused on creating change, having impact and doing Great things in the world.

