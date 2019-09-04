I DECLARE GREATNESS Conference 2019

At this year’s conference you will learn practical skills and knowledge to enhance your career, business and relationships. Be empowered to reach your Greatness and gain confidence with a new vision or passion for what you really want out of life. Learn innovative and creative ways to have a greater impact — both personally and professionally. Our speakers are some of the world’s brightest, brilliant and boldest business and life experts in the country who are coming ready to share their experiences, successes, failures, and life lessons. Network and connect with success minded women who are focused on creating change, having impact and doing Great things in the world.