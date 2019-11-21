Back To Events

Holiday Parade and Fun Fest with The City of Durham

City of Durham Holiday Parade
  • Date/time: December 14th
  • Venue: Downtown Durham
  • Address: Blackwell Street between, Morehead Avenue and West Lakewood Avenue
Kick off the holiday season at the Durham Holiday Parade and Fun Fest!

Cheer on dynamic floats, hometown bands, drill teams, schools, and community groups as they make their way down Main Street at the Durham Holiday Parade. The procession will conclude with a guest appearance from Santa.

At the Fun Fest, enjoy snow sledding, inflatable bounce houses, arts and crafts activities, visits with Santa, train rides, music, and more.

