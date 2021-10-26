Back To Events

Healthy, Whole And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown

Add to Calendar
Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown.
  • Date/time: November 13th, 11:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Raleigh Convention Center
  • Web: More Info

Click Here To Listen Live

Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown.

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Join Us November 13th, 2021 from 11 AM-4 PM at the Raleigh Convention Center for the Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Enjoy this time for us as women share the importance of mental health and clarity, stress management, self-care, self-love, time management, career planning, work/life balance, life beyond the trauma, when to seek counseling, contracting services to better manage life

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70
Close