Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre!

With a history spanning more than six decades, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has changed the landscape of arts in America and beyond. Hewing to Alvin Ailey’s original mission, the company presents important works of the past while continuing to innovate. A valued longtime artistic partner to Carolina Performing Arts, the company has performed on the Memorial hall stage more than 20 times. Now, AAADT returns to perform a program featuring the work of women choreographers, created especially for CPA.

