Back To Events

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre!

Add to Calendar
Alvin Ailey Dance at Carolina Performing Arts
  • Date/time: February 11th to February 12th
  • Venue: Carolina Performing Arts
  • Phone: 9198433333
  • Address: Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Avenue, Chapel Hill, NC, 27514
  • Web: More Info

With a history spanning more than six decades, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has changed the landscape of arts in America and beyond. Hewing to Alvin Ailey’s original mission, the company presents important works of the past while continuing to innovate. A valued longtime artistic partner to Carolina Performing Arts, the company has performed on the Memorial hall stage more than 20 times. Now, AAADT returns to perform a program featuring the work of women choreographers, created especially for CPA.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My…
 16 hours ago
01.17.20
Blackcellence Televised: The 2020 ‘Urban One Honors’ Celebrates…
 16 hours ago
01.17.20
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy…
 16 hours ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 17 hours ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 17 hours ago
01.17.20
5 items
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x…
 17 hours ago
01.17.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 17 hours ago
01.17.20
TLC Award
Clemson And LSU Players Try To Identify People…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
It’s Debbie Allen’s 70th Birthday And You HAVE…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Tamar Braxton Reportedly Lands New Beauty Series With…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Whitney Houston & The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
5 Hair Mistakes This Celebrity Stylist Wants You…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Trench Collapse In Brier Creek {UPDATE}
 2 days ago
01.16.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close