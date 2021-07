ENGAGING IN REAL TALK ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE

Join Karen Clark of Foxy and Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 on July 16th, 2021 with The Medical Professionals Of Duke Health:

Ibukun Kalu, MD – Pediatric Infectious Disease

Mary Oden, RN – Assistant Vice President of Nursing Quality for Duke Health

Adia K. Ross, MD – Chief Medical Officer at Duke Regional Hospital

Kevin O. Saunders, PHD – Director of Research for the Duke Human Vaccine Institute

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: