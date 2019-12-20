Back To Events

Earth Wind and Fire Tribute at Rhythm’s Live Music Hall

Add to Calendar
Earth Wind and Fire Tribute at Rhythms Live
  • Date/time: January 11th, 12:00am to January 18th, 12:00am
  • Venue: Rhythms Live Music Hall
  • Phone: 18004191170
  • Address: 2020 Chapel Hill Road, #Suite 33, Durham, NC, 27707
  • Web: More Info

IN GRATITUDE: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire pays homage to one of the most prolific musical ensembles in history. IN GRATITUDE, featuring a 13 piece ensemble, annually sells out venues throughout the DMV including The Birchmere, Rams Head on Stage, Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club, and more offering EWF classics like Can’t Hide Love, That’s the Way of the World, Let’s Groove, Reasons, Shining Star, Serpentine Fire, Getaway, September and so many others. IN GRATITUDE pays honor to the masters with their authentic sound, exciting stage production and fabulous audience response to every show!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

