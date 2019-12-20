Earth Wind and Fire Tribute at Rhythm’s Live Music Hall

IN GRATITUDE: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire pays homage to one of the most prolific musical ensembles in history. IN GRATITUDE, featuring a 13 piece ensemble, annually sells out venues throughout the DMV including The Birchmere, Rams Head on Stage, Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club, and more offering EWF classics like Can’t Hide Love, That’s the Way of the World, Let’s Groove, Reasons, Shining Star, Serpentine Fire, Getaway, September and so many others. IN GRATITUDE pays honor to the masters with their authentic sound, exciting stage production and fabulous audience response to every show!

