DELTA MARKET PLACE: A Community Vendor Expo

Delta MarketPlace in Raleigh
  • Date/time: December 7th
  • Venue: The Dream Center
  • Address: 5616 Fox Road, Raleigh, NC, 27616
  • Web: More Info

Knightdale-Wake Forest Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invites you to our annual Delta Market Place: A Community Vendor Expo. This FREE event will showcase the services and goods of small minority businesses. A variety of businesses will sell jewelry, women and men’s clothing, makeup and skin care, decorations, Greek Paraphernalia, and so much more. Gifts will be given out all day. Food truck available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

