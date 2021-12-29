Back To Events

Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown

North Carolina Symphony
  • Date/time: February 12th, 12:00am
  • Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall, Woolner Stage
  • Address: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601
Your North Carolina Symphony Brings the Music of Motown Valentine’s Weekend.

This Valentine’s weekend, relive the magic of Motown! The Symphony and guest-star singers perform smash hits made famous by artists like Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, The Temptations, and the one and only Stevie Wonder. Get ready to dance to hits including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “My Girl,” “Superstition,” and many more!

Performers:   North Carolina Symphony, Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor

Click Here for Tickets:    https://www.ncsymphony.org/events/429/dancing-in-the-street-the-music-of-motown/

