Your North Carolina Symphony Brings the Music of Motown Valentine’s Weekend.

This Valentine’s weekend, relive the magic of Motown! The Symphony and guest-star singers perform smash hits made famous by artists like Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, The Temptations, and the one and only Stevie Wonder. Get ready to dance to hits including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “My Girl,” “Superstition,” and many more!

Performers: North Carolina Symphony, Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor

Click Here for Tickets: https://www.ncsymphony.org/events/429/dancing-in-the-street-the-music-of-motown/

