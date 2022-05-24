Comedy Queen Mo’Nique & Friends

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Come witness a night of laughter with the legendary comedy queen Mo’Nique. Joining her will be a couple of her friends to add to the laughter. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch her live in Raleigh.

**This event was previously scheduled for January 15, 2022 and previous tickets are valid for the new date. If you have any questions, please contact your original point of purchase, or email us directly at PAC.Info@RaleighNC.gov