Cirque De Noel with the North Carolina Symphony

- Date/time: November 30th
- Venue: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- Phone: 919.733.2750
- Address: Meymandi Concert Hall , Woolner Stage, 2 E South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
The circus meets the symphony! Stunning aerial feats, mind-boggling contortions, and jaw-dropping juggling acts will take your breath away—and with these awe-inspiring acrobatics accompanied by musical holiday favorites, this event is sure to fill you and your family with the wonder of the season. Come early to meet Santa in the lobby!
Bring “Soup-to-Go” to these performances to support the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s BackPack Buddies!
To show our thanks for your donation, the Symphony will give you a coupon to save $20 on one of our January concerts.
