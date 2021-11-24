Christmas in Wake Forest!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wake Forest offers a variety of yuletide events in December guaranteed to deliver a hearty helping of holiday spirit for your entire family. From Calls from Santa and the Lighting of Wake Forest to the Downtown Holiday Open House and the Holiday Artisans Market, the holiday season is jam-packed with fun-filled happenings guaranteed to put you in a festive mood.

For complete information on Wake Forest’s holiday happenings, visit https://www.wakeforestnc.gov/meetings-events/christmas-wake-forest

