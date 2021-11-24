Back To Events

Christmas in Wake Forest!

Add to Calendar
Christmas in Wake Forest
  • Date/time: December 24th

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wake Forest offers a variety of yuletide events in December guaranteed to deliver a hearty helping of holiday spirit for your entire family. From Calls from Santa and the Lighting of Wake Forest to the Downtown Holiday Open House and the Holiday Artisans Market, the holiday season is jam-packed with fun-filled happenings guaranteed to put you in a festive mood.

For complete information on Wake Forest’s holiday happenings, visit https://www.wakeforestnc.gov/meetings-events/christmas-wake-forest

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Previously Banned Books Returned To Several North Kansas…

 22 hours ago
11.06.84

Missouri Man Exonerated After Serving 42 Years For…

 1 day ago
06.01.84

Iman Shumpert Details Teyana Taylor’s Tips That Ultimately…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Is Stunning On The Digital Cover…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Breaking: Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Republicans Rigged Congressional Maps To Take Lucy McBath’s…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

El Chapo’s Wife Faces Four Years And 1.5…

 3 days ago
06.04.82
Close