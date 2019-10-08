CAPITAL MATTERS: RACE GENDER AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP CONFERENCE

This event is hosted by the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University and will explore the scope of the racial and gender disparities in self-employment and business, and the inequities of investment from public, private, and philanthropic actors into these firms and communities. The conference will feature scholars, practitioners, philanthropists, journalists, faculty and students and interested participants from the wider public that will come together at Duke University. The Cook Center will also debut a major, museum-quality exhibit on the history of Durham’s Black Wall Street.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: