The national award winning Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival will celebrate its 52nd Anniversary on May 21, 2022!

This family oriented event is a celebration of African and African American history, culture, arts, and traditions. Visit the Bimbé History page for information on how the festival has evolved throughout the years.

Visit the Bimbé Weekday Events page for information on all of the events happening May 16-20.