Battle of the Decades featuring DJ Kool and DJ Skillz

Battle of the Decade RAL
  • Date/time: November 27th
  • Venue: Brown Auditorium at Nash Community College
  • Address: 522 N. Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, NC, 27804
The Thanksgiving turn up does not stop! Come party with DJ Kool , DJ Skillz and special celebrity guest host.

Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself with tickets to the Battle of the Decades featuring DJ Kool and DJ Skillz. This event is the official afterparty of the 252 DownEast Basketball Invitational Afterparty and the dessert to your Thanksgiving weekend!

Early Bird, VIP and Tables are available.

