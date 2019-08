Saturday, September 14th, 2019

Fade to Black 2019 ‘The All Black Attire Affair’

Ron-te Virgo/Libra Birthday Bash

North Raleigh Hilton | 3415 Wake Forest Road | Raleigh, NC 27609 | 919-872-2323

Dress Code: All Black Preferred but Not Mandatory

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: