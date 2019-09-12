Back To Events

AFTER DARK with SWV

After Dark with SWV
  • Date/time: October 25th
  • Venue: Piedmont Hall
  • Phone: 336-373-7400
  • Address: 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27403
  • Web: More Info

As part of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth Concert Series, Diamond Life Concerts presents SWV* in a special ‘After Dark’ performance at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s newest venue, Piedmont Hall, on Friday, October 25 at 9 p.m.

SWV, also known as Sisters with Voices, is a Grammy-award nominated female R&B/pop trio from New York. Formed in 1990, SWV had a series of hits, including “Weak”, “Right Here/Human Nature” and “I’m So Into You”. The group’s 1992 debut album, It’s About Time, went double platinum and produced several Top 10 hits.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

