After Dark with SWV

As part of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth Concert Series, Diamond Life Concerts presents SWV* in a special ‘After Dark’ performance at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s newest venue, Piedmont Hall, on Friday, October 25 at 9 p.m.

SWV, also known as Sisters with Voices, is a Grammy-award nominated female R&B/pop trio from New York. Formed in 1990, SWV had a series of hits, including “Weak”, “Right Here/Human Nature” and “I’m So Into You”. The group’s 1992 debut album, It’s About Time, went double platinum and produced several Top 10 hits.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: