9th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival

Friends of Coltrane 2019
  • Date/time: September 1st
  • Venue: Oak Hollow Festival Park
  • Address: 1841 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC, 27265
The 9th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival Returns on Aug 31 through Sep 1 at Oak Hollow Park in High Point, NC!

Artists Lineup:  Brian Culbertson, Joey DeFranceso with Pharoah Sanders, Boney James, Lisa Fischer, Benny Golson, Nneena Freelon, Eric Gales, Mr. Sipp, Michelle Coltrane, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Jason Palmer, Laurin Talese, NC Coltrane Allstar Band and the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

 

