- Date/time: June 3rd
- Venue: Rock Quarry Park
- Address: Durham, NC
- Web: More Info
The 53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
is coming June 3rd to Rock Quarry Park in Durham
featuring Intro, Mr. Cheeks, Petey Pablo and KRS-One.
FREE admission
Source: City of Durham / City Of Durham
