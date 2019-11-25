North Carolina Symphony ~ Music of Motown

The North Carolina Symphony and guest-star singers relive the magic of Motown! This program features smash hits made famous by artists like Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, The Temptations, and the one and only Stevie Wonder. Get ready to dance to hits including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “My Girl,” “Superstition,” and many more!

NCS is dedicated to giving voice to new art, and has presented more than 50 U.S. or world premieres in its history. In 2017, NCS appeared at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as one of four orchestras chosen for the inaugural year of SHIFT: A Festival of American Orchestras—an honor that recognized the Symphony’s creative programming and innovative community partnerships.

