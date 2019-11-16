Back To Events

Black Business Expo USA 2019

Black Business Expo
  • Date/time: November 30th, 12:00am
  • Venue: Durham Marriott City Center
  • Phone: 919-308-9090
  • Address: 201 Foster Street, Durham, NC, 27701
  • Web: More Info

What is Black Business Expo USA?

Black Business Expo is America’s BIGGEST Business to Business Trade Show, Conference & Networking Event for Corporations and Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, Start-Ups and anyone that works for a Corporation or a Business or who is inspired to start their own Business.

Black Business Expo has been recognized four years in a row as an Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately held company celebrating its Eleven Year Anniversary.

Our focus is on targeted learning, networking, building valuable new business relationships & finding top vendors that help Business Owners take strategic action to immediately improve their Small Business.

At this FREE one-day event hosted in Durham, NC where passionate Business Owners will connect, network with vendors in various industries, and learn from the best in business about how to solve their most pressing business issues.

Black Business Expo USA Highlights Include:

    • Showcases of Black Business Expos throughout the country
    • FREE to attend means serious ROI
    • Seminars presented by Industry Experts
    • Business-Critical Workshops  to drive immediate action & business growth
    • Speed-Networking Sessions that create new opportunities
    • Connect with Industry-Leading Vendors in the Exhibitor Hall to get the best deals & discounts for various products & services to run a successful Business
    • A Fun, High-Energy & Collaborative Environment

Black Business Expo is the place to get inspired, ignite your Entrepreneurial Spirit and continue your ongoing path to SUCCESS!

CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION!

