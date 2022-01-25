Back To Events

21st Annual African American Cultural Festival

Add to Calendar
AA Cultural Festival RAL
  • Date/time: January 29th
  • Venue: 5 East Edenton Street
  • Phone: 919-814-7000
  • Address: Raleigh, North Carolina, 27601
  • Web: More Info

Click Here To Listen Live

The North Carolina Museum of History and the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission invite you to join us virtually for the 21st annual African American Cultural Celebration on January 29, 2022, from 10:30 am—4:00 pm for Black People, Green Planet: Environmental Justice. For over 20 years, this celebration has brought together African American community members, organizations, authors, artists, musicians, filmmakers, scholars, and more, around a central theme to highlight the contributions that African Americans, past and present, have made to North Carolina’s history and culture. Reaching over 6,000 participants across the state, as well as viewers both nationally and internationally, the AACC serves as the statewide kickoff to Black History Month.

  •  All presentations and performances are free to attend online with no additional programs or apps.
  • AACC Education Day featuring LIVE! with the NC Association of Black Storytellers and four workshops for students and educators on Friday, January 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Learn more!
  • Opening Ceremony will be live streaming HERE at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. followed by an amazing slate of performers. (Link coming soon!) No registration is needed.
  • Presentations on Saturday are offered in four thematic series. Learn more!
