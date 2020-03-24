CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Bus Service Only Used For Life-Sustaining Trips

Mixed race woman stacking coins

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

The health and safety of GoRaleigh Access customers and employees remain our top priority.  Beginning March 25, GoRaleigh Access pickups will be limited to life-sustaining trips.  These trips include medical appointments, trips to the grocery store and other essential errands.  GoRaleigh Access will also suspend fares during this time.

GoRaleigh Access provides transportation for persons with disabilities who have already completed the application and evaluation process.  These temporary measures are being implementing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on the local response to the virus, please visit Wake County’s COVID-19 page at www.wakegov.com/covid19. For up-to-date City of Raleigh COVID-19 information, visit www.raleighnc.gov.

Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Spring Celebration

Debbie Allen's Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

20 photos Launch gallery

Debbie Allen's Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

Continue reading Debbie Allen’s Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

Debbie Allen's Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

Like I wrote earlier today, trying to find joy, outside of binge-watching Netflix and binging your quarantine snacks, there has to be a way to find some joy while we're all quarantined in our homes due to coronavirus. That, and with us being stuck inside, getting those workouts in is even harder since fitness clubs, yoga studios and even local parks have been temporality closed. Enter: Debbie Allen, who on March 17, announced that she was giving a free dance class on IG. "FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor," she wrote on social media.  https://www.instagram.com/p/B91oWjUj0J2/   Babeeee, was I more than excited to see this news! And today, the iconic "Fame" dancer and "Grey's Anatomy" actress and director DID NOT disappoint! Giving a 45-minute sweat-bursting session tat felt straight out of Alvin Ailey, the 70-year-old, who has the energy of a 22-year-old, wore us ragged to the tunes of Mariah Carey, Beyonce and Whitney Houston to name a few. Here are a few clips: https://twitter.com/ashleylatruly/status/1240376571686518787?s=20 https://twitter.com/tiannalachan/status/1240414499888402432?s=20 https://twitter.com/TheOfficialTami/status/1240410985715970054?s=20 (Watch Broadway World's recap and video of her class in its entirety here.)   Here she is at the end, telling us to stretch and breathe LOL   https://www.instagram.com/p/B948JKMBNQ8/   Of course, Black women flocked to Twitter to talk about how much happiness this class brought, that and how tired they were afterward! Take a scroll below to see all the hilarious responses:

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Bus Service , GoRaleigh , raleigh

Videos
Latest
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cam Newton Being Released From The Panthers?
 4 hours ago
03.24.20
Here Are All The Companies Hiring During The…
 8 hours ago
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…
 9 hours ago
03.24.20
Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student…
 11 hours ago
03.24.20
[WATCH] Erykah Badu Quarantine Concert Series
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Group of Women Doing Barre + TRX Workout
Take Advantage Of The Free Peloton App For…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Woman Buying Books
Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Close