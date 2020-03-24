Raleigh Bus Service Only Used For Life-Sustaining Trips

The health and safety of GoRaleigh Access customers and employees remain our top priority. Beginning March 25, GoRaleigh Access pickups will be limited to life-sustaining trips. These trips include medical appointments, trips to the grocery store and other essential errands. GoRaleigh Access will also suspend fares during this time.

GoRaleigh Access provides transportation for persons with disabilities who have already completed the application and evaluation process. These temporary measures are being implementing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on the local response to the virus, please visit Wake County’s COVID-19 page at www.wakegov.com/covid19. For up-to-date City of Raleigh COVID-19 information, visit www.raleighnc.gov.

