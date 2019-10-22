CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce ‘A Johnson Family Vacation’ Sequel

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE INTRUDER

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Devon Franklin has signed on to do another film project and this time he is teaming up with funny man Cedric the Entertainer. According to The Hollywood Reporter,  Franklin and Cedric will be doing a sequel to the 2004 movie A Johnson Family Vacation. 

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cedric the Entertainer will reprise his role as Nate Johnson as well as produce the film, titled A Johnson Family Celebration.  Franklin will also serve as a producer through his Franklin Entertainment production company.  The sequel’s script will be written by Michael Elliot, who also wrote the script for Just Wright and Like Mike.

SEE ALSO: DeVon Franklin To Produce Kirk Franklin Biopic

Hopefully the sequel can outperform its predecessor, which grossed $31 million in the box office. Franklin recently saw success at the box office when his first film, Breakthrough, grossed $50 million globally.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce ‘A Johnson Family Vacation’ Sequel  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston Performing
The Outrage! ‘Rolling Stone’ Lists Elvis As #3…
 24 hours ago
10.21.19
LisaRaye Explains How Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 1 day ago
10.21.19
To Be Black & Lit: 10 HBCU Homecoming…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Are You Here For A ‘Clueless’ Reboot With…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Fetty Wap Charged With Battery In Vegas After…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Michael Jordan Helps To Open Up A Clinic…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Lala Anthony Has A Message For Those Who…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 4 days ago
10.18.19
JJ Hairston Talks Lamplighter Awards And Favorite Move
 4 days ago
10.18.19
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 4 days ago
10.18.19
LaLa Anthony On Migraines, Motherhood And Never Missing…
 4 days ago
10.18.19
Black Poetry Day: 5 Dope Poets You Should…
 5 days ago
10.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close