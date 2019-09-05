CLOSE
School Closings Due To Hurricane Dorian

Dorian is once again a category 3 storm, this morning areas south of the Triangle should see rain including Fayetteville. The outer bands of Dorian should reach the Triangle by 10am this morning. At least 40 counties are under watches and warnings, Wake County, Durham Public School, Cumberland County and Johnston County Schools are closed today. Orange county, Chapel Hill Carrborro City School, and Chatham County Schools are closing early today. Here a full list of closings as Doriam approaches North Carolina.

