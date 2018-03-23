Entertainment News
Tamar Braxton Looks Prettier Than Ever With Her New Bald Look…We Love It!

We told you last week that Tamar Braxton had chosed to shave her head.

Read More: Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think Of Her New Look?

 

Staying True Blue 😌 in the Nova baby🍀 @fashionnova that is darlings

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

 

No 🧢. Guess who’s BACK where she belongs? #nostalk #justtalk😜

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

 

 

 

