Bet You Didn’t Know That Donald Duck Ran For Mayor

Nation Goes To The Polls In Contentious Presidential Election Between Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Did you know that Donald Duck, Elvis, The Rock, Batman, Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana and Jesus Christ ran for mayor in Raleigh. Well not really. They all were write ins for mayor. It was more than one or two people who up in a write in candidate. “Anybody but them” and “None of the above” were also written in as options.

So does this mean something is truly wrong with our voting system or are people expressing their constitutional rights? Well, we’ll know for sure on November 7th and early voting starts on October 19th. Let’s see who wins this time!

