Durham Low Income Energy Program

The number of people needing financial assistance to make ends meet continues to increase. In hard times, the last thing one wants to worry about the inability to keep their family warm because they are unable to afford their heating bill.

Durham residents that need help with paying their heating bills are invited to apply for Durham County’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), a federally-funded program that provides one-time cash payment to help eligible families pay their heating bills. This payment is usually received in February of each year. Currently, the LIEAP is accepting applications at the Durham County Department of Social Services (DSS), located at 300 N. Duke Street. The deadline to apply for the LIEAP is November 13, 2009. Telephone applications will be taken for disabled clients.

A household that applies for the LIEAP must:

Have at least one United States citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.

Meet an income test.

Have assets at or below $2,200.

Be responsible for its heating bills.

Most current recipients of Food and Nutrition Assistance, also known as food stamps, will have applications for LIEAP automatically submitted. Therefore, this group does not need visit DSS to apply. Residents that receive food stamps and received a letter denying LIEAP eligibility are encouraged to visit DSS to apply for the LIEAP assistance. Residents with an income below 110 percent of the Federal Poverty Level are encouraged to apply by coming to the agency to complete an application. To view the 2009 Health and Human Services Poverty Guidelines, visit the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

Disabled clients that need to apply for the LIEAP may call to make an application at 919-560-8356. For other questions about the LIEAP program, call 919-560-8600.

