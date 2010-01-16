CLOSE
National
Home

Warren Ballentine & Keith Olbermann Take On Robertson & Limbaugh

1 reads
Leave a comment

Via: HipHopWired.Com

Two of AmeriKKKas front lining idiots have been recently feeling the heat because of their racist sentiments and remarks made toward Haiti after the tragic earthquake.

As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, Pat Robertson claimed the incident happened because Haiti “made a pack with the devil.”
Ignorance a bliss, Rush Limbaugh said the tragedy was “made to order” for Obama so he could look good for Black people.

Now it’s time for them to be checked and Warren Ballentine and Keith Olbermann are leading the charge.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close