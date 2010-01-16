Warren Ballentine & Keith Olbermann Take On Robertson & Limbaugh

Via: HipHopWired.Com

Two of AmeriKKKas front lining idiots have been recently feeling the heat because of their racist sentiments and remarks made toward Haiti after the tragic earthquake.

As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, Pat Robertson claimed the incident happened because Haiti “made a pack with the devil.”

Ignorance a bliss, Rush Limbaugh said the tragedy was “made to order” for Obama so he could look good for Black people.

Now it’s time for them to be checked and Warren Ballentine and Keith Olbermann are leading the charge.

