Lottery Commission Adds Mega Millions

Lottery players in North Carolina should soon be able to play for up to four big jackpots a week instead of just two.

The North Carolina Education Lottery Commission voted Monday to begin selling tickets for the Mega Millions multi-state drawing that’s currently in 12 states. Powerball tickets already are sold in North Carolina and 32 other jurisdictions.

The consortium behind Mega Millions and the Urbandale, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball, have agreed in principle to cross-sell tickets for both games beginning next year, officials said. The groups see the deal as a way to boost lottery revenues for states.

North Carolina lottery executive director Tom Shaheen said there are still details to work out, but Mega Millions could be sold in North Carolina by Jan. 31.

