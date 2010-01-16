CLOSE
National
Home

Tiger Woods Donates $3M To Haiti

0 reads
Leave a comment

From EOnline.com:

Russell Simmons tends to know what he’s tweeting about.

A day after the record mogul tweeted that Tiger Woods was earmarking $3 million for earthquake-ravaged Haiti, the Tiger Woods Foundation confirmed that the scandal-plagued athlete will be contributing to relief efforts in the Caribbean nation.

“Sorry about blowing up tigers ‘anonymous gift’ such a sweet gesture,” Simmons wrote Friday morning. “People have cared so much about other’secrets’ this is inspirng?”

GIVE HAITI QUAKE RELIEF HERE

He wouldn’t confirm a dollar amount, but Woods Foundation President Greg McLaughlin did clarify: “Our plan is to be part of the relief effort to help rebuild Haiti by supporting organizations that provide critical resources to young people.”

Really, this is nothing new. Before the recent unpleasantness, this is exactly the sort of benevolent gesture Tiger was known for.

Click here to read more.

GIVE HAITI QUAKE RELIEF HERE

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close