Tiger Woods Donates $3M To Haiti

From EOnline.com:

Russell Simmons tends to know what he’s tweeting about.

A day after the record mogul tweeted that Tiger Woods was earmarking $3 million for earthquake-ravaged Haiti, the Tiger Woods Foundation confirmed that the scandal-plagued athlete will be contributing to relief efforts in the Caribbean nation.

“Sorry about blowing up tigers ‘anonymous gift’ such a sweet gesture,” Simmons wrote Friday morning. “People have cared so much about other’secrets’ this is inspirng?”

He wouldn’t confirm a dollar amount, but Woods Foundation President Greg McLaughlin did clarify: “Our plan is to be part of the relief effort to help rebuild Haiti by supporting organizations that provide critical resources to young people.”

Really, this is nothing new. Before the recent unpleasantness, this is exactly the sort of benevolent gesture Tiger was known for.

