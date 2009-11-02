6th Annual Durham Youth Summit Nov. 11

The city of Durham will host the 2009 Durham Youth Summit for youth from the ages of 14 – 24 on Wednesday, November 11, 2009, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holton Career & Resource Center at 401 North Driver Street, Durham.

The 2009 Durham Youth Summit aims to educate youth and their parents about new career and recreational opportunities in Durham and will feature programs now available in the new Holton Career & Resource Center.

During the Summit, youth and their parents will engage in various workshops and receive information from the following local organizations:

Workshops will be presented by Durham Public Schools, Durham Technical Community College, Duke Medical Clinic, Sales and Service Training Center, and the Durham Workforce Development Board.

The Durham JobLink Career Center, Durham Together for Resilient Youth (Durham TRY), YMCA, South Eastern Efforts Developing Sustainable Spaces (SEEDS), Scrap Exchange, El Centro Hispano, N.C. Cooperative Extension /4-H, and Vocational Rehabilitation will provide resource information in the vendor section of the Summit.

Sponsors of this year’s Summit include the City of Durham’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD); Durham Workforce Development Board; N.C. Cooperative Extension/4-H; Durham JobLink Career Center; El Centro Hispano; Project Safe Neighborhoods; Year of Opportunity for Durham Teens (YO Durham); Durham Parks & Recreation; Durham Youth Commission; Durham County Health Department; Durham At-Risk Youth Collaborative; Durham Police Department; Durham TRY; and Youth Employed & Succeeding (YES).

For additional information about this Summit, contact James Dickens, youth program coordinator with the City’s OEWD, at (919) 560-4965, ext. 15217 or via e-mail james.dickens@durhamnc.gov.

