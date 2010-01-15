Viewing and Funeral For Teddy Pendergrass

Fans of the late soul singer Teddy Pendergrass will have a chance to say their goodbyes at a public viewing in Philadelphia.

The viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Philadelphia’s Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 2800 West Cheltenham Ave. A funeral will be held the next day on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will follow at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA.

