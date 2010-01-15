CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Viewing and Funeral For Teddy Pendergrass

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

Fans of the late soul singer Teddy Pendergrass will have a chance to say their goodbyes at a public viewing in Philadelphia.

The viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Philadelphia’s Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 2800 West Cheltenham Ave. A funeral will be held the next day on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will follow at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Teddy Pendergrass’ Music Lives On Through Sampling

VIDEO: Teddy Pendergrass’ “Teddy Jeans” Commercial

via: the urban daily

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close