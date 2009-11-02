Durham Job Fair Nov. 4

Durham jobseekers should mark their calendars now to attend this job fair, designed to connect potential job seekers with employers seeking to fill open positions.

Employers will be interviewing and hiring at the job fair as well as accepting applications and résumés from Durham jobseekers. Jobseekers should bring copies of their résumés and their photo identification. Librarians will also be on hand to provide feedback and guidance on résumé preparation.

On November 4th, Durham Area Transit Authority will be providing free bus passes to and from the Job Fair from the Durham Station Transportation Center to the closest bus stop on Lick Creek Lane. Job fair attendees should visit the Durham JobLink Career Center table inside the downtown terminal from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up their bus passes.

For more information about this job fair, contact Tanya Spaulding-Hill, manager for the Durham JobLink Career Center, at (919) 560-6880, ext. 202 or via e-mail at Tanya.Hill@ncmail.net.

For general information regarding the Durham JobLink Career Center, visit the City’s Web site at www.durhamnc.gov/departments/eed/dwdb.joblink.cfm.

