Wyclef Jean’s Haiti Relief Tweets Raise $1 Million

A who’s who of celebrities – from Haitian-born musician Wyclef Jean to comedian Ben Stiller – have harnessed the power of the Internet and mobile communications to quickly generate millions of dollars in donations for disaster relief in Haiti.

Never has so much money been raised for relief so soon after a disaster, fund-raising experts say.

“This is a watershed moment. It’s historic,” said Albe Angel, founder and CEO of Give On the Go, whose company is helping Jean raise funds for his Yele Haiti Foundation.

Many of the celebrity tweets are directing people to Jean and his Yele Haiti Foundation. Users of mobile devices can make an instant donation of $5 to the charity by texting “Yele” to 501501. The charge later will appear on the donor’s telephone bill.

Angel, whose company Give on the Go helps process the Yele Foundation’s donations, said the charity received 200,000 donations of $5 each – a total of $1 million – in just one day. By contrast, $1 million was raised by all charities through text donations in 2008, he said.

“This has been remarkable in every way,” he said.

The group is hoping for a donation considerably larger than $5 from superstar Tiger Woods, and Jean tweeted today, “Wyclef Jean Haiti relief group Yele may get $3M donation from Tiger Woods.” The tweet included an Internet link to a New York Daily News story in which rap icon Russell Simmons said he had contacted the disgraced golfer seeking a hefty donation.

Within hours of the earthquake, scores of boldface names began using their Twitter and Facebook posts to comment on the disaster and provide links where their millions of followers could contribute to help the people of Haiti.

Among those appealing for aid: Stiller, Tyra Banks, Dr. Phil, Shaquille O’Neal, Lenny Kravitz, the Dixie Chicks, Steve Nash, Alyssa Milano, John Legend, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Shakira.

“STATE OF EMERGENCY!!” said the musician P. Diddy to his 2.4 million Twitter followers.

“Come on people. Haiti needs us,” wrote the rapper known as Fabulous to his 391,000 followers on Twitter.

Nash, the all-star guard for the Phoenix Suns, tweeted several links where people could donate to earthquake relief. “Haiti’s the only thing on my mind this am,” he tweeted today.

The cascade of celebrity messages has created a non-stop viral telethon, instantly raising cash for a variety of organizations ranging from the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders to little-known charities like the one run by Haitian-born center Samuel Dalembert of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: