Leaf Collection In Raleigh Begins Nov. 12

Leaf collection in the City of Raleigh is set to begin November 12.

City crews will begin training exercises with the trucks next week through Raleigh neighborhoods, but no leaves will be picked up. City officials will then send out notices to residents notifying them of their pick-up days.

Residents are reminded that once collection begins, leaves should be raked into piles at the curbs.

For more information about leaf collection residents may call 996-3720 or visit their website.

