CLOSE
Local
Home

Local Mall Will Collect Supplies For Haiti

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: NorthHillsRaleigh.com

Haiti Relief: After the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti on Tuesday, North Hills efforts will be paired with the efforts of Horne Memorial United Methodist Church in Clayton for Haitian Relief. North Hills will serve as a collection location for specific supplies that are needed immediately in Haiti (see lists below). With missionaries and medical personnel from HMUMC already located in Haiti, there is an effective plan in place for disseminating the collected items upon their arrival. They will be continually collecting and shipping to Haiti. North Hills will collect items this weekend; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12pm-4pm on the Commons. Look for the bright yellow tents. In case of rain, the collection location will be moved inside the space located between Learning Express and Lenscrafters.

If you would like to volunteer to help collect items this weekend, please contact us at info@northhillsraleigh.com.

The following items are needed:

Immediate medical supplies requested from physicians on the team are:

Plastic or Fiberglass Casting

Suture 3-0,4-0 Nylon

Suture Instrument Kits

Betadine

4×4 Dressing

Roll Gauze

Web Roll for Casting

Saline IV and Irrigation

Injectible Pain Medication

Injectible Antibiotics IV and IM Rocephin, Ancef, Kflex

External Fixture

Tools to put the in (tool boxes)

Traction Bows and Pins

Non-medical needs include:

Blankets

Sheets

Towels

Wash Clothes

Health Kits*

Food

Tarps

*A Health Kit contains specific items:

1 hand towel (15” x 25” up to 17” x 27”)

1 wash cloth

1 comb (large and sturdy, not pocket-sized)

1 nail file or fingernail clippers (no emery boards or toenail clippers)

1 bath-size bar of soap (3 oz and up)

1 toothbrush (single brush only in original wrapper; no child-sized brushes)

1 large tube of toothpaste

6 adhesive plastic strip sterile bandages

All items should be placed inside a sealed one-gallon plastic bag. No other items should be included in the Health Kit.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close