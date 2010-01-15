Local Mall Will Collect Supplies For Haiti

Via: NorthHillsRaleigh.com

Haiti Relief: After the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti on Tuesday, North Hills efforts will be paired with the efforts of Horne Memorial United Methodist Church in Clayton for Haitian Relief. North Hills will serve as a collection location for specific supplies that are needed immediately in Haiti (see lists below). With missionaries and medical personnel from HMUMC already located in Haiti, there is an effective plan in place for disseminating the collected items upon their arrival. They will be continually collecting and shipping to Haiti. North Hills will collect items this weekend; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12pm-4pm on the Commons. Look for the bright yellow tents. In case of rain, the collection location will be moved inside the space located between Learning Express and Lenscrafters.

If you would like to volunteer to help collect items this weekend, please contact us at info@northhillsraleigh.com.

The following items are needed:

Immediate medical supplies requested from physicians on the team are:

Plastic or Fiberglass Casting

Suture 3-0,4-0 Nylon

Suture Instrument Kits

Betadine

4×4 Dressing

Roll Gauze

Web Roll for Casting

Saline IV and Irrigation

Injectible Pain Medication

Injectible Antibiotics IV and IM Rocephin, Ancef, Kflex

External Fixture

Tools to put the in (tool boxes)

Traction Bows and Pins

Non-medical needs include:

Blankets

Sheets

Towels

Wash Clothes

Health Kits*

Food

Tarps

*A Health Kit contains specific items:

1 hand towel (15” x 25” up to 17” x 27”)

1 wash cloth

1 comb (large and sturdy, not pocket-sized)

1 nail file or fingernail clippers (no emery boards or toenail clippers)

1 bath-size bar of soap (3 oz and up)

1 toothbrush (single brush only in original wrapper; no child-sized brushes)

1 large tube of toothpaste

6 adhesive plastic strip sterile bandages

All items should be placed inside a sealed one-gallon plastic bag. No other items should be included in the Health Kit.

